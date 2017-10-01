Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.03

Headlines about Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Condor Hospitality Trust earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5858163178148 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) traded up 2.40% on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,246 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $121.53 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Condor Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. FBR & Co started coverage on Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other news, CEO J William Blackham III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,728.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

