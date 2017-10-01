Comstock Mining Inc (LODE) Short Interest Up 4.7% in September

Comstock Mining Inc (NYSE:LODE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,813,889 shares, a growth of 4.7% from the August 31st total of 2,687,462 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,068,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Comstock Mining (NYSE LODE) opened at 0.156 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $32.76 million. Comstock Mining has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Mining had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 10,715.09%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Mining will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Mining

Comstock Mining Inc is a gold and silver mining company. The Company holds properties in the Comstock and Silver City mining districts (collectively, the Comstock District). The Company’s segments include mining and real estate. The mining segment consists of the Company’s activities and expenditures associated with mining.

