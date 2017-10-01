Comparing Wingstop (WING) & Its Competitors

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is one of 22 public companies in the “Quick Service Restaurants” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Wingstop to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wingstop and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 2 5 1 2.88 Wingstop Competitors 327 1464 1678 85 2.43

Wingstop presently has a consensus target price of $34.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.11%. As a group, “Quick Service Restaurants” companies have a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Wingstop’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wingstop has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 19.28% -28.04% 17.56% Wingstop Competitors 6.90% 12.59% 9.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of shares of all “Quick Service Restaurants” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Wingstop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Quick Service Restaurants” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wingstop and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $97.80 million $35.13 million 51.95 Wingstop Competitors $3.06 billion $846.52 million 29.85

Wingstop’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wingstop. Wingstop is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop’s peers have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Wingstop pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Quick Service Restaurants” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 43.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wingstop beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc. is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides. It is a casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain with various concepts, which include wings as add-on menu items or focus on wings in a bar or sports-centric setting. The flavors include Atomic, Mango Habanero, Cajun, Original Hot, Louisiana Rub, Mild, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Hawaiian and Teriyaki. It offers various order options, including eat-in, to go, individual, combo meals and family packs. The Company maintains Website hosting, and manages the development and maintenance of the mobile Wingstop application. It markets Wingstop products, services and restaurants through the Website, www.wingstop.com.

