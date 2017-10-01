Comparing The Trade Desk (TTD) & JD.com (JD)

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Trade Desk and JD.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk $251.52 million 9.97 $64.25 million $0.84 73.23 JD.com N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -123.22

The Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than JD.com. JD.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Trade Desk and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk 13.92% 26.34% 9.17% JD.com -0.95% -1.80% -0.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of The Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Trade Desk and JD.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk 0 1 7 0 2.88 JD.com 0 2 16 0 2.89

The Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $57.63, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. JD.com has a consensus price target of $43.35, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than The Trade Desk.

Summary

The Trade Desk beats JD.com on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television. Its platform enables a media planner or buyer at an advertising agency to purchase digital media programmatically on various media exchanges and sell-side platforms; acquire and use third-party data to optimize and measure digital advertising campaigns; deploy their, or their client’s, own first-party data in order to optimize campaign efficacy; link digital campaigns to offline sales results or other business objectives; access other services, such as its data management platform and publisher management platform marketplace, and use its user interface and application programming interfaces (APIs) to build their own technology on top of the Company’s platform.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com. It also offers an online marketplace that enables third-party sellers to sell their products to customers on the Company’s Website. The Company operates through the provision of a single class of services for accelerating and improving the delivery of its products over the Internet. The Company also offers online and in-person payment options and customer services. The Company operates approximately 210 warehouses with an aggregate gross floor area of approximately four million square meters in over 50 cities. It operates over 5,370 delivery stations and pickup stations in approximately 2,350 counties and districts across China.

