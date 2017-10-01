Comparing Superior Energy Services (SPN) & Tidewater (TDW)

Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -31.24% -28.82% -10.86% Tidewater N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Tidewater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $1.55 billion 1.05 -$16.52 million ($3.20) -3.34 Tidewater $548.79 million 2.50 $31.55 million N/A N/A

Tidewater has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Superior Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Superior Energy Services and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 13 8 0 2.38 Tidewater 1 1 1 0 2.00

Superior Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.93%. Tidewater has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 96.56%. Given Superior Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Superior Energy Services is more favorable than Tidewater.

Summary

Tidewater beats Superior Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides a range of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Drilling Products and Services, which rents and sells bottom hole assemblies, drill pipe, tubulars and specialized equipment for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, production and workover activities; Onshore Completion and Workover Services, which provides pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells, fluid handling services and well servicing rigs that provide a range of well completion and maintenance services; Production Services, which provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, and remedial pumping services, and Technical Solutions, which provides services requiring specialized engineering, manufacturing or project planning.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. Its Americas segment includes the activities of the Company’s North American operations, which include operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM), and the United States and Canadian coastal waters of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as operations of offshore Mexico, Trinidad and Brazil. The Asia/Pacific segment includes its Australian and Southeast Asian and Western Pacific operations. The Middle East/North Africa segment includes its operations in the Mediterranean and Red Seas, the Black Sea, the Arabian Gulf and offshore India. The Company’s Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe segment includes operations conducted along the East and West Coasts of Africa, as well as operations in and around the Caspian Sea, the North Sea, and certain other arctic/cold water markets.

