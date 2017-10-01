Comparing PFSweb (PFSW) & Sapient Corp (SAPE)

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) and Sapient Corp (NASDAQ:SAPE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PFSweb and Sapient Corp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sapient Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PFSweb currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 39.22%. Given PFSweb’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Sapient Corp.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Sapient Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -3.55% -1.71% -0.35% Sapient Corp 6.13% 14.00% 8.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PFSweb and Sapient Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $282.62 million 0.56 $16.22 million ($0.65) -12.85 Sapient Corp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PFSweb has higher revenue and earnings than Sapient Corp.

Summary

PFSweb beats Sapient Corp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSWEB, Inc. is a global provider of omni-channel commerce solutions, including a range of technology, infrastructure and professional services. The Company’s service offerings include Website design, creation and integration, digital agency and marketing, e-commerce technologies, order management, customer care, logistics and fulfillment, financial management and professional consulting. It operates through two segments: PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. PFSweb is a global provider of various infrastructure, technology and digital agency solutions and operates as a service fee business. In the Business and Retail Connect segment, subsidiaries of the Company purchase inventory from clients and resell the inventory to client customers. Its solutions support direct-to-consumer (DTC), business-to-business (B2B) and retail sales channels. It markets its solutions as PFSweb’s End2End eCommerce solution.

Sapient Corp Company Profile

Sapient Corporation (Sapient) is a global services company, which helps clients leverage marketing and technology to transform their businesses. The Company operates in three business units: SapientNitro, Sapient Global Markets, and Sapient Government Services. SapientNitro provides integrated marketing and creative services, Web and interactive development, advertising, media planning and buying, strategic planning and marketing analytics, multi-channel commerce strategy and solutions, including a focus on mobile, and content and asset management strategies and solutions. Through this business unit, it combines multi-channel marketing and commerce. Sapient Global Markets provides integrated advisory, program management, analytics, technology and operations services to capital and commodity markets. Sapient Government Services provides consulting, technology, and marketing services to the United States government agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

