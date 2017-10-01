Comparing Perceptron (PRCP) & Rudolph Technologies (RTEC)

Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) and Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Perceptron has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rudolph Technologies has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Perceptron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Rudolph Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Perceptron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Rudolph Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Perceptron and Rudolph Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rudolph Technologies 1 0 4 0 2.60

Perceptron currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.07%. Rudolph Technologies has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Perceptron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perceptron is more favorable than Rudolph Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Perceptron and Rudolph Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron -0.22% 1.00% 0.58% Rudolph Technologies 13.02% 10.36% 8.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perceptron and Rudolph Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron $77.95 million 0.96 $5.79 million ($0.01) -789.00 Rudolph Technologies $243.81 million 3.40 $47.48 million $1.00 26.30

Rudolph Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Perceptron. Perceptron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rudolph Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies beats Perceptron on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser scanning and advanced analysis software. The Company’s products are categorized as In-Line, Near-Line and Off-Line Measurement Solutions (Measurement Solutions); 3D Scanning Solutions, and Value Added Services. Its In-Line and Near-Line measurement solutions include AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide and Helix. Its Off-Line measurement solutions include Coord3 and TouchDMIS. Its 3D Scanning Solutions include ScanWorks, ScanR and WheelWorks. Its Value Added Services include training, field service, calibration, launch support services, maintenance agreements and repairs. The Company operates in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It offers Process Control Business, Lithography Business and Integrated Software Solutions. Rudolph markets and sells products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) device and packaging manufacturers. Its products include AMX 6000 Series, Explorer Inspection Platform, MetaPULSE System, Wafer Scanner Inspection System, GateWay Software, Yield Optimizer Software and Process Sentinel Software.

