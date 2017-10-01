Comparing KBR (KBR) & Its Peers

KBR (NYSE: KBR) is one of 48 public companies in the “Construction & Engineering” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare KBR to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

KBR pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. KBR pays out -128.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Construction & Engineering” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 125.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. KBR is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KBR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR 1 2 7 0 2.60 KBR Competitors 196 993 1574 21 2.51

KBR currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. As a group, “Construction & Engineering” companies have a potential upside of 21.42%. Given KBR’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KBR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KBR and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio KBR $4.46 billion $9.00 million -71.52 KBR Competitors $3.12 billion $140.94 million 19.37

KBR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. KBR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of KBR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of shares of all “Construction & Engineering” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of KBR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Construction & Engineering” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KBR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR -0.81% 8.74% 1.89% KBR Competitors 3.18% 11.15% 3.55%

Risk & Volatility

KBR has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBR’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KBR competitors beat KBR on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About KBR

KBR, Inc. is a provider of professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. The Company operates through business segments, including Technology & Consulting (T&C), Engineering & Construction (E&C), Government Services (GS), Non-strategic Business and Other. The T&C business segment combines KBR technologies, knowledge-based services and its three specialty consulting brands, Granherne, Energo and GVA, under a single customer-facing global business. The E&C business segment provides project and program delivery solution across the globe. The GS business segment provides life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. Its solutions include engineering services, mission and logistics support solutions, consulting, procurement, construction management and other support services.

