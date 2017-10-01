Comparing Entravision Communication (EVC) & Discovery Communications (DISCB)

Entravision Communication (NYSE: EVC) and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCB) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

This table compares Entravision Communication and Discovery Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entravision Communication $263.59 million 1.96 $61.52 million $0.21 27.14 Discovery Communications $6.59 billion 1.98 $2.48 billion $1.89 12.12

Discovery Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Entravision Communication. Discovery Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entravision Communication, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Entravision Communication has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery Communications has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Entravision Communication and Discovery Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entravision Communication 0 2 1 0 2.33 Discovery Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entravision Communication presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Entravision Communication’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Entravision Communication is more favorable than Discovery Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Entravision Communication and Discovery Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entravision Communication 5.05% 7.43% 2.68% Discovery Communications 16.88% 22.74% 7.59%

Dividends

Entravision Communication pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Discovery Communications does not pay a dividend. Entravision Communication pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Entravision Communication has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Entravision Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Entravision Communication shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Discovery Communications beats Entravision Communication on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation is a media company. The Company reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico across media channels and advertising platforms. The Company operates through three segments: television broadcasting, radio broadcasting and digital media. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 54 television stations located primarily in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Washington, District of Columbia. It owns and operates Spanish-language radio stations in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its radio stations consisted of 38 frequency modulation (FM) and 11 amplitude modulation (AM) stations located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. The digital media segment provides digital advertising solutions that allow advertisers to reach online Hispanic audiences throughout the United States and Mexico.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc. (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S. Networks, which consists principally of domestic television networks and digital content services; International Networks, consisting primarily of international television networks and digital content services, and Education and Other, which consists principally of curriculum-based product and service offerings, and production studios. The Company’s portfolio of networks includes television brands, such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Velocity (known as Turbo outside of the United States) and Eurosport. It is also engaged in extending content distribution across various platforms, including brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks and online streaming.

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.