Comparing Duluth Holdings (DLTH) & Its Rivals

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel & Accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Duluth Holdings to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Duluth Holdings Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Duluth Holdings and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth Holdings 0 3 5 0 2.63 Duluth Holdings Competitors 302 1353 1927 76 2.49

Duluth Holdings presently has a consensus target price of $27.01, suggesting a potential upside of 33.10%. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories” companies have a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Duluth Holdings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Duluth Holdings is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Duluth Holdings has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duluth Holdings’ competitors have a beta of 0.72, meaning that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duluth Holdings and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth Holdings $411.57 million $37.84 million 34.98 Duluth Holdings Competitors $2.68 billion $378.34 million -3.96

Duluth Holdings’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Duluth Holdings. Duluth Holdings is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth Holdings and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth Holdings 4.64% 17.05% 11.69% Duluth Holdings Competitors -1,510.85% 0.36% -4.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Duluth Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Duluth Holdings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duluth Holdings beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Duluth Holdings

Duluth Holdings Inc. is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs. The retail segment includes revenues from the Company’s retail and outlet stores. The Company offers its products under the Duluth Trading brand. The Company’s Website, www.duluthtrading.com, serves as a storefront for its product assortment. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated 14 retail stores and two outlet stores. The Company’s stores range in size from approximately 6,000 to 14,000 selling square feet. The Company’s products also include Ballroom jeans, Duluthflex clothing, Armachillo shirts, Dry on the Fly pants, Armachillo underwear and No-Yank Tank.

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.