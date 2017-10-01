Comparing Brink’s Company (The) (BCO) and H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE: BCO) and H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brink’s Company (The) and H&E Equipment Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s Company (The) 0 1 3 0 2.75 H&E Equipment Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brink’s Company (The) presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.08%. H&E Equipment Services has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.88%. Given H&E Equipment Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H&E Equipment Services is more favorable than Brink’s Company (The).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brink’s Company (The) and H&E Equipment Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s Company (The) $3.15 billion 1.35 $340.80 million $1.68 50.15 H&E Equipment Services $965.22 million 1.06 $137.07 million $1.11 26.31

Brink’s Company (The) has higher revenue and earnings than H&E Equipment Services. H&E Equipment Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brink’s Company (The), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s Company (The) and H&E Equipment Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s Company (The) 2.73% 34.49% 6.56% H&E Equipment Services 4.08% 27.93% 3.09%

Dividends

Brink’s Company (The) pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. H&E Equipment Services pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brink’s Company (The) pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H&E Equipment Services pays out 99.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Brink’s Company (The) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Brink’s Company (The) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brink’s Company (The) has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H&E Equipment Services has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brink’s Company (The) beats H&E Equipment Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s Company (The)

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company operates through nine segments: U.S., France, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, EMEA, Asia and Payment Services. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit (CIT), automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services. Its customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s global network served customers in over 100 countries. Its services offerings include Core Services, High-Value Services and Other Security Services.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. The Company’s principal business activities include equipment rentals; new equipment sales; used equipment sales; parts sales, and repair and maintenance services. As of February 16, 2017, the Company had 78 facilities located throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The Company rents its heavy construction and industrial equipment to its customers on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. The Company sells new heavy construction and industrial equipment. The Company is a distributor of Grove and Manitowoc crane equipment.

