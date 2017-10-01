Comparing Allegheny Technologies (ATI) & Its Competitors

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) is one of 104 public companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Allegheny Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Allegheny Technologies has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegheny Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegheny Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Allegheny Technologies $3.31 billion $295.80 million -5.18 Allegheny Technologies Competitors $6.77 billion $2.76 billion -16.42

Allegheny Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allegheny Technologies. Allegheny Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Allegheny Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegheny Technologies -14.89% 0.08% 0.02% Allegheny Technologies Competitors -42,356.77% -3.93% -3.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Allegheny Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allegheny Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allegheny Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegheny Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50 Allegheny Technologies Competitors 919 2972 3047 83 2.33

Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.65, suggesting a potential downside of 13.60%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Allegheny Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegheny Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Allegheny Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts. The FRP segment produces, converts and distributes stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys, in a range of product forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and Precision Rolled Strip products.

