Comerica Bank Sells 1,208 Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (LXU)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Lsb Industries worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 11,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lsb Industries during the first quarter worth $125,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LXU shares. ValuEngine lowered Lsb Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lsb Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) opened at 7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 4.52. Lsb Industries Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post ($2.57) earnings per share for the current year.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates through chemical business segment. It is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products in North America.

