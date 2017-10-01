Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Era Group, Inc. (ERA)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Era Group, Inc. (NYSE:ERA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Era Group worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 11,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Era Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Era Group Inc. alerts:

In other Era Group news, SVP Paul T. White sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $204,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,879.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/comerica-bank-cuts-holdings-in-era-group-inc-era.html.

Shares of Era Group, Inc. (ERA) opened at 11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. Era Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock’s market capitalization is $238.11 million.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Era Group had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Era Group’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Era Group, Inc. will post ($0.75) EPS for the current year.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc is engaged in operating helicopters. The Company’s helicopters transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. The Company also dry-leases helicopters to third-party helicopter operators and foreign affiliates. The primary users of the Company’s helicopter services are international, integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, development and production companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.