Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $413,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) opened at 61.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.81. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post $2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Cowen and Company set a $58.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Edward S. George sold 6,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $379,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

