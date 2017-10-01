Clorox Company (The) (CLX) Holdings Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox Company (The) were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox Company (The) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Clorox Company (The) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Clorox Company (The) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Clorox Company (The) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Clorox Company (The) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox Company (The) alerts:

In other Clorox Company (The) news, SVP Jon M. Balousek sold 9,223 shares of Clorox Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.87, for a total value of $1,280,798.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,666.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 2,158 shares of Clorox Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $297,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $2,944,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Clorox Company (The) (CLX) Holdings Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/clorox-company-the-clx-holdings-cut-by-hightower-advisors-llc.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox Company (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Shares of Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) traded up 1.45% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,436 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $135.22. Clorox Company has a one year low of $111.24 and a one year high of $141.76. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Clorox Company (The) had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 190.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Company will post $5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Clorox Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Clorox Company (The) Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.