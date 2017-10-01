Clorox Company (The) (CLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Clorox Company (NYSE CLX) traded up 1.45% during trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,436 shares. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $111.24 and a 1-year high of $141.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average is $135.22.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Clorox Company (The) had a return on equity of 190.67% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Company will post $5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Clorox Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

In other news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $297,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon M. Balousek sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.87, for a total value of $1,280,798.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,449. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 10,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company (The) Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

