Clinton Group Inc. Sells 86,813 Shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) (SJM)

Clinton Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,813 shares during the quarter. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.M. Smucker Company (The) in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in J.M. Smucker Company (The) in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.M. Smucker Company (The) in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, First National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in J.M. Smucker Company (The) in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.M. Smucker Company (The) alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/clinton-group-inc-sells-86813-shares-of-j-m-smucker-company-the-sjm.html.

J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.93. 1,041,754 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average is $123.46. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.62. J.M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $143.68.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J.M. Smucker Company (The) had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.M. Smucker Company will post $7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from J.M. Smucker Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J.M. Smucker Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Oatey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $107,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard K. Smucker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 652,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,738,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens lowered shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $126.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J.M. Smucker Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.M. Smucker Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.