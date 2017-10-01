Clinton Group Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Clinton Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1,262.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the quarter. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Deutsche Bank AG raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE BIO) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.22. The company had a trading volume of 177,411 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.89 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.17 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $151,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $444,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

