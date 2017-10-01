Clinton Group Inc. Acquires 38,096 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)

Clinton Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares during the quarter. Clinton Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Match Group worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group Inc. alerts:

Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) traded down 0.90% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 1,179,145 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Match Group had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $309.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sam Yagan sold 98,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $1,888,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 64,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,318,360.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,360.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 902,498 shares of company stock valued at $19,287,878. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/clinton-group-inc-acquires-38096-shares-of-match-group-inc-mtch.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Saturday. UBS AG lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.