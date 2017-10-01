Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clearside Biomedical earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.1409063098816 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) opened at 8.74 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $221.44 million. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 65.78% and a negative net margin of 27,225.52%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post ($2.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $185,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,100 shares of company stock worth $50,170 and sold 100,600 shares worth $788,844. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

