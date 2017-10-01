Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Clearfield and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) opened at 13.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.25. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Clearfield had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,224,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,341.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Clearfield by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clearfield by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clearfield by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Clearfield by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 17,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies.

