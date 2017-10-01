Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,696,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 300,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 151,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 468,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 230,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE CCO) opened at 4.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $672.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc is an outdoor advertising company. The Company provides clients with advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars. Its segments include Americas outdoor advertising (Americas) and International outdoor advertising (International).

