CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (CITY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CITY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.86) target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, FinnCap decreased their target price on CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 90 ($1.21).

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY) opened at 41.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.34. CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 42.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 71.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 108.93 million.

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC had a negative net margin of 58.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of GBX 904 million for the quarter.

About CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

