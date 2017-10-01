City Financial Investment Co Ltd Takes Position in Mobileye N.V. (MBLY)

City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 430,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,004,000. Mobileye N.V. comprises approximately 3.1% of City Financial Investment Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. City Financial Investment Co Ltd owned 0.19% of Mobileye N.V. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye N.V. during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileye N.V. by 44.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye N.V. during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye N.V. during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Mobileye N.V. during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye N.V. (MBLY) traded down 0.43% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 741,638 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. Mobileye N.V. has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileye N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.54 price objective on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobileye N.V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Mobileye N.V. Profile

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and driving policy technology for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, which supplies the software algorithms and EyeQ chip, and After Market, which sells a complete system, which includes its software algorithms and EyeQ chip, as well as the camera and other necessary components.

