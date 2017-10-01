City Financial Investment Co Ltd Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

City Financial Investment Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. City Financial Investment Co Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ MU) traded up 3.61% on Friday, reaching $39.33. 48,711,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $30,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $3,337,692 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

