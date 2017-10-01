City Financial Investment Co Ltd Increases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

City Financial Investment Co Ltd grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) traded up 0.43% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,172 shares. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $147,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,607 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,055.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $91,736.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,044 shares of company stock valued at $974,774 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

