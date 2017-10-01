City Financial Investment Co Ltd Has $5,793,000 Position in Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

City Financial Investment Co Ltd continued to hold its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd owned 0.10% of Range Resources Corporation worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,202,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,603,000 after purchasing an additional 976,293 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,812,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $379,186,000 after purchasing an additional 932,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,024,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $324,936,000 after purchasing an additional 890,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,051,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $350,697,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelliam Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 21.9% during the first quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 5,722,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $166,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources Corporation alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Ralph Lowe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $252,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,358.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) traded down 0.76% during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 5,236,901 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $40.20.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Range Resources Corporation had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Range Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Range Resources Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources Corporation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “City Financial Investment Co Ltd Has $5,793,000 Position in Range Resources Corporation (RRC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/city-financial-investment-co-ltd-has-5793000-position-in-range-resources-corporation-rrc.html.

Range Resources Corporation Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.