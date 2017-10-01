Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Rogers Corporation (ROG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rogers Corporation worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Corporation by 322.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 153,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 116,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rogers Corporation by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rogers Corporation by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 3,500 shares of Rogers Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $405,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,089.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 4,485 shares of Rogers Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $545,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Corporation (ROG) opened at 133.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.15. Rogers Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.01.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. Rogers Corporation had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post $5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Rogers Corporation in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rogers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Rogers Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Rogers Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

