Citigroup Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 227,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) opened at 26.90 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.88.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment.

