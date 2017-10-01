Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Fabrinet (FN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 55.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 68.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David T. Mitchell sold 52,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,249.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 22,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,198,400. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE FN) opened at 37.06 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $49.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 21% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

