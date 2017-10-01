Citigroup Inc. (C) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $344,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC Holdings plc set a $74.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Citigroup Inc. (C) opened at 72.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.20 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

