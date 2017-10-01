Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,568 Shares of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Simmons First National Corporation worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Kirkland sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,085.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,561,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $61,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,802 shares of company stock worth $9,631,084 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens set a $64.00 price objective on Simmons First National Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Simmons First National Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) opened at 57.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.14. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Simmons First National Corporation had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Simmons First National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Simmons First National Corporation Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

