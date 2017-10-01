Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118,881 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Tetra Technologies worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 177,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 404,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 41,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144,630 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Technologies Inc. alerts:

WARNING: “Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/citadel-advisors-llc-trims-position-in-tetra-technologies-inc-tti.html.

Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE TTI) opened at 2.86 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $331.47 million. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tetra Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current year.

TTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Tetra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Tetra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.