Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 304.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 90,315 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 731,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Scott Justin Bowman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,883 shares in the company, valued at $93,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $29,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,300.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,595. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) opened at 14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.76. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Forward View downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sidoti raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

