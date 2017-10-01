Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 755,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 60,885 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 345,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $682,000. CGOV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 544,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,532,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 77,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $2,107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 121,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,891,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,719,369.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, September 25th. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ CSCO) traded up 0.84% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,802,671 shares. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

