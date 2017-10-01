CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get CIRCOR International Inc. alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 454.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/circor-international-inc-cir-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

CIRCOR International (NYSE CIR) opened at 54.43 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.04 million, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). CIRCOR International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems for markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy segment (Energy)) and CIRCOR Advanced Flow Solutions (Advanced Flow Solutions segment (AFS)).

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.