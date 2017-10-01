CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 454.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.
CIRCOR International (NYSE CIR) opened at 54.43 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.04 million, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). CIRCOR International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems for markets, including oil and gas, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy segment (Energy)) and CIRCOR Advanced Flow Solutions (Advanced Flow Solutions segment (AFS)).
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.