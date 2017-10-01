Cintas Corporation’s (CTAS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a report published on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $140.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. William Blair reissued an ourperform rating on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Cintas Corporation from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cintas Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) opened at 144.28 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.07 and a 12 month high of $144.66. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.29.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Cintas Corporation had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post $5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas Corporation news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $267,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,018.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 266,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 69,483 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,073,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,971 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation Company Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

