Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Position Decreased by Hancock Holding Co.

Hancock Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in Cinemark Holdings were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 1,076.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 46.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $5,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark Holdings Inc alerts:

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) opened at 36.21 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.72 million. Cinemark Holdings had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Cinemark Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,358.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/cinemark-holdings-inc-cnk-position-decreased-by-hancock-holding-co.html.

Cinemark Holdings Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.