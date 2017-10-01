Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stake Held by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. held its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.32.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE CMG) traded down 2.75% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.83. 1,196,353 shares of the company were exchanged. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $295.11 and a one year high of $499.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post $7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

