Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Position Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $121,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 84.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) opened at 307.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.11 and a 52 week high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post $7.55 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.32.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

