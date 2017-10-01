Chevron Corporation (CVX) Shares Bought by Union Bankshares Corp

Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Chevron Corporation makes up approximately 2.5% of Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 4,874,786 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $97.79 and a one year high of $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $222.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Chevron Corporation’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of Chevron Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of Chevron Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $4,329,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

