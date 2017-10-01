Chevron Corporation (CVX) Position Boosted by Swedbank

Swedbank boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,015 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron Corporation worth $109,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 197.0% during the first quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 6.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron Corporation alerts:

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 4,874,786 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.79 and a 52-week high of $119.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Chevron Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $248,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chevron Corporation (CVX) Position Boosted by Swedbank” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/chevron-corporation-cvx-position-boosted-by-swedbank.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Chevron Corporation Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.