Chester Shynkaryk Sells 10,000 Shares of Carrus Capital Corp (CHQ) Stock

Carrus Capital Corp (TSE:CHQ) insider Chester Shynkaryk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$12,400.00.

Chester Shynkaryk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Chester Shynkaryk sold 5,000 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$7,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Chester Shynkaryk sold 10,000 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Chester Shynkaryk sold 5,000 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$5,100.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Chester Shynkaryk sold 5,000 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$5,050.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Chester Shynkaryk sold 5,000 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$5,100.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Chester Shynkaryk sold 10,500 shares of Carrus Capital Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$9,450.00.

