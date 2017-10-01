Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHSP. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) opened at 26.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.11. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHSP. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 22.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in various business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, select-service hotels in urban settings or other locations in the United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

