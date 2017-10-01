Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,751,374 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 13,526,494 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,114,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE LNG) opened at 45.04 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.47 billion. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $51.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cheniere Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In other news, insider Jack A. Fusco acquired 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 399,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,927,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,926.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,000 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 482.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,741,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,446 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $89,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $858,946,000 after acquiring an additional 653,176 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 566,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,553,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,421,000 after acquiring an additional 547,227 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

