ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) traded up 3.74% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 71,405 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. The company has a market cap of $223.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.18. Chemung Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Get Chemung Financial Corp alerts:

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Chemung Financial Corp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Chemung Financial Corp will post $2.83 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/chemung-financial-corp-chmg-upgraded-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Chemung Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Corp by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Corp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Corp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Corp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Corp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corp Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Chemung Canal Trust Company (the Bank) and CFS Group, Inc (CFS), provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary and other financial services to its clients. The Company manages its operations through two segments: core banking and Wealth Management Group (WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.