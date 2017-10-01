Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Stake Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,716 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Chemical Financial Corporation worth $28,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 220.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 59.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 2.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemical Financial Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Stake Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/chemical-financial-corporation-chfc-stake-raised-by-voya-investment-management-llc.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHFC shares. BidaskClub raised Chemical Financial Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chemical Financial Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemical Financial Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Chemical Financial Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chemical Financial Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

In related news, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $100,161.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,787.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Lievense sold 14,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $706,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) opened at 52.26 on Friday. Chemical Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18.

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Chemical Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Chemical Financial Corporation will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Chemical Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Chemical Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

Chemical Financial Corporation Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.