Cerner Corporation (CERN) vs. Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Head-To-Head Survey

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Cerner Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Cerner Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerner Corporation and Cytosorbents Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner Corporation $4.90 billion 4.83 $1.37 billion $1.98 36.02 Cytosorbents Corporation $12.18 million 14.32 -$10.41 million ($0.36) -17.22

Cerner Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents Corporation. Cytosorbents Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cerner Corporation has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents Corporation has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner Corporation and Cytosorbents Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner Corporation 13.47% 18.18% 12.93% Cytosorbents Corporation -80.56% -529.95% -75.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cerner Corporation and Cytosorbents Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner Corporation 0 12 6 1 2.42 Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cerner Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $66.88, indicating a potential downside of 6.23%. Cytosorbents Corporation has a consensus target price of $12.71, indicating a potential upside of 104.97%. Given Cytosorbents Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents Corporation is more favorable than Cerner Corporation.

Summary

Cerner Corporation beats Cytosorbents Corporation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerner Corporation Company Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The Global segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. The Company’s solutions are offered on the unified Cerner Millennium architecture and on the HealtheIntent cloud-based platform.

Cytosorbents Corporation Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. The Company’s CytoSorb is an extracorporeal cytokine filter and is designed to reduce the cytokine storm that causes inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses, such as sepsis, burn injury, trauma, lung injury and pancreatitis. In addition, CytoSorb is used in other inflammatory conditions, such as cardiac surgery and autoimmune disease flares and cancer cachexia. It also has other products under development based upon its blood purification technology, including HemoDefend, ContrastSorb, DrugSorb, BetaSorb and others.

