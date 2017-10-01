CenturyLink (CTL) & Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Head-To-Head Review

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) and Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

CenturyLink pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Telefonica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CenturyLink pays out 313.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telefonica Brasil pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefonica Brasil has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CenturyLink and Telefonica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenturyLink 2.20% 8.43% 2.36% Telefonica Brasil 9.41% 5.91% 3.97%

Volatility and Risk

CenturyLink has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CenturyLink and Telefonica Brasil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenturyLink 3 6 4 0 2.08 Telefonica Brasil 0 2 1 0 2.33

CenturyLink presently has a consensus price target of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 35.16%. Telefonica Brasil has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.30%. Given CenturyLink’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CenturyLink is more favorable than Telefonica Brasil.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CenturyLink and Telefonica Brasil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenturyLink $16.97 billion 0.61 $6.06 billion $0.69 27.39 Telefonica Brasil $13.46 billion 1.99 $4.42 billion $0.74 21.41

CenturyLink has higher revenue and earnings than Telefonica Brasil. Telefonica Brasil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CenturyLink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of CenturyLink shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Telefonica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CenturyLink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CenturyLink beats Telefonica Brasil on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc. is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers. Its communications services include local and long-distance voice, broadband, Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), private line (including special access), Ethernet, colocation, hosting (including cloud hosting and managed hosting), data integration, video, network, public access, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), information technology and other ancillary services. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325,000 Prism TV subscribers.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services. Its operations consist of local and long distance fixed telephone services; mobile services, including value-added services; data services, including broadband services and mobile data services; Pay television services through direct to home (DTH), Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable; network services, such as rental of facilities, as well as other services; wholesale services, including interconnection; digital services; services designed specifically for corporate customers, and the sale of wireless devices and accessories.

